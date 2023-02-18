Veritable L.P. Sells 2,517 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,841,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,811,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker Price Performance

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.16 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.