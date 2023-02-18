Veritable L.P. Purchases 13,682 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSE BTT opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

