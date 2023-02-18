Veritable L.P. Has $5.79 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $201.59 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $211.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

