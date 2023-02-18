Veritable L.P. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 92,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 68,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 62,762 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

