Veritable L.P. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02. The company has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.