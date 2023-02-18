Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after buying an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after buying an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

