Veritable L.P. Decreases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $143.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.03.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.