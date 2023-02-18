Verasity Price Reaches $0.0103 (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $106.36 million and $24.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

