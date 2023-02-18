Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Buys $72,518.40 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $72,518.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,664,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,985,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VERA stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
