Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Buys $72,518.40 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $72,518.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,664,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,985,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vera Therapeutics

VERA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

