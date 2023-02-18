Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €28.80 ($30.97) and last traded at €28.44 ($30.58). 111,055 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.20 ($30.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VAR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.82) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.