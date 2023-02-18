Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lowered by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $205.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

