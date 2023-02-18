Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.28 and last traded at $75.28. Approximately 195,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 50,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF
