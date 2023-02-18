Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.28 and last traded at $75.28. Approximately 195,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 50,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

