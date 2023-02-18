Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.