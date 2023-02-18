Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

