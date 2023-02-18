Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $17.02 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

