USDX [Kava] Market Cap Reaches $93.57 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $93.57 million and approximately $242,535.77 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00003403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,647.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00551033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00173022 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00050379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

