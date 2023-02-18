UNIUM Price Tops $35.02 on Top Exchanges (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $35.02 or 0.00142357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $101.84 million and approximately $834.48 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00426505 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.14 or 0.28252435 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 36.14675668 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $857.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

