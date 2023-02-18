United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
United Insurance Price Performance
UIHC opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director William H. Hood III purchased 47,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,137 shares in the company, valued at $94,412.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,857 shares of company stock valued at $91,163. Corporate insiders own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
