United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,817,000 after purchasing an additional 265,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 18.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 156,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $41.63 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

