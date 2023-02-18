Ultrapar Participações S.A. to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

UGP opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

