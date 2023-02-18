Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.02

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

NYSE:UGP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.61. 3,615,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 152.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

