UFO Gaming 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.20 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $56.67 million and $5.20 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

