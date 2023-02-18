UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stock Position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,879 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 2.94% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SVFB stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

