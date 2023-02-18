UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $4.76 Million Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 589,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chindata Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

Chindata Group stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.06 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.