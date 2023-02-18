UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 55,208 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,208 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $541,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $962,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the second quarter worth $600,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of RENEU stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.72.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

