UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 47,621 Shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,621 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.15% of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,144,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,740,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,984,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE CLAA opened at $10.17 on Friday. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

