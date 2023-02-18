UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Position in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

NCAC opened at $10.53 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Newcourt Acquisition Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

