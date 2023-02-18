UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 174,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $104,167,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

