UBS Oconnor LLC Has $5.65 Million Position in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,332 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 2.07% of bleuacacia worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $3,896,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $518,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $5,844,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLEU opened at $10.14 on Friday. bleuacacia ltd has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

