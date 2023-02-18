UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 427,184 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 427,184 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.42% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

