TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their reduce rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.46) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.20) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.52) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 130.83 ($1.59).

TUI stock opened at GBX 174.85 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.85. TUI has a one year low of GBX 101.45 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 287.15 ($3.49). The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

