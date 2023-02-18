Truist Financial Boosts Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $84.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $74.07 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $710,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,654,283.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 101,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

