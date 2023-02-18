TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.79 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.85 to $5.65 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE TNET traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 931,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TNET shares. Cowen lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,583,327 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 79,165 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.