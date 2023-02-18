Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells $542,250.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,357.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 229,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,739. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of -0.13. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
