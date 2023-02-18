Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells $542,250.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,357.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 229,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,739. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of -0.13. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,334,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

