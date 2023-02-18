Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

