Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 15,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the average volume of 6,642 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 706.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

