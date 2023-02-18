Traders Buy High Volume of Nutrien Call Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,677 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the average volume of 3,862 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

