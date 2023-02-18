Toncoin Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00009448 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.94 billion and $28.08 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00044822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00018837 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00217073 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00021912 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.31018733 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $28,151,843.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

