Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.39

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.48.
Tokuyama Company Profile
Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.
