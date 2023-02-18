Toast (NYSE:TOST) Lowered to Neutral at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a peer perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.97.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $19.48 on Friday. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33.

Insider Activity

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock valued at $162,965,817. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.