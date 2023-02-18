Toast (NYSE:TOST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.48 on Friday. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock worth $162,965,817. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

