Toast (NYSE:TOST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Toast Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $19.48 on Friday. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33.
Insider Transactions at Toast
In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,918,000 shares of company stock worth $162,965,817. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.97.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Read More
