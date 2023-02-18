Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $129.19 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01400335 USD and is up 8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $199.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

