Thunder Brawl Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $147.25 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01400335 USD and is up 8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $199.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

