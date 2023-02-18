Thunder Brawl Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $129.19 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00424071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,925.44 or 0.28091263 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01400335 USD and is up 8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $199.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

