The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,286 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Timken worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $811,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Timken by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Timken by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.