The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher Cummiskey Sells 1,282 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Cummiskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,317,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,669. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

