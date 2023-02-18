The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.78

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $283.62 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.
