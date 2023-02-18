The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $746.45

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 746.45 ($9.06) and traded as high as GBX 778.20 ($9.45). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 768.80 ($9.33), with a volume of 1,192,372 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 685 ($8.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.74) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Numis Securities lowered shares of The Sage Group to an “add” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 965 ($11.71) to GBX 880 ($10.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 590 ($7.16) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.43).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 767.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 746.45. The firm has a market cap of £7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,045.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 12.10 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.30. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

In related news, insider Steve Hare sold 25,056 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.55), for a total value of £197,190.72 ($239,367.23). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 16,308 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 805 ($9.77), for a total value of £131,279.40 ($159,358.34).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

