The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 113,728 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 411,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 107,619 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 73,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,569 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 925,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 204,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IPG opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

