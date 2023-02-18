The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Aviva PLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Home Depot worth $153,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.65.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $317.95. 4,985,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $350.60. The company has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

